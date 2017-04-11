WWE Interested in Former ROH Top Prospects Winner, WWE Hires Sports Reporter (Photos & Video), Neville Sends Message to Doubters (Video)

WWE Interested in Former ROH Top Prospects Winner

As noted, former Ring of Honor star and Top Prospects winner Lio Rush recently finished up with ROH, and was backstage for the post-WrestleMania Raw in Orlando. According to PWInsider.com, WWE has expressed a lot of interest in signing Rush to an NXT deal. Rush previously held the Maryland Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles with current NXT Superstar Patrick Clark.

Neville Sends Message to Doubters

Below is footage of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville speaking with WWE Games during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Neville noted that the next WWE video game will feature a different version of him as his character in WWE has changed. Neville added he is all about business now, and while others might doubt him he never doubts himself:

WWE Hires Sports Reporter

As noted, former sports and entertainment reporter Christy Olson, who worked with Maria Menounos’ AfterBuzzTV, started working with WWE NXT back in March. Olson is now using the name Christy St. Cloud in WWE, and she’s expected to help with hosting, announcing and backstage interviews on NXT: