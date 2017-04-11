WWE NXT Star Added to Upcoming Main Roster UK Tour, Will David Otunga Be on Smackdown Tonight?, Rey Mysterio Heading to MCW

Will David Otunga Be on Smackdown Tonight?

WWE.com noted that the Superstar Shakeup moves are effective immediately, meaning David Otunga, who was moved last night to WWE Raw, will not be on commentary for tonight’s Smackdown Live. Tonight’s Smackdown will be called by Byron Saxton, who moved from Raw to the Blue Brand.

WWE NXT Star Added to Upcoming Main Roster UK Tour

WWE NXT star Aleister Black will be working the upcoming WWE European tour on the Raw brand as seen below:

Rey Mysterio Heading to MCW

The following press release has been issued:

Meet Rey Mysterio, April 22 at MCW in Joppa, MD

MCW Pro Wrestling returns Saturday, April 22 for “Spring Fever” featuring Rey Mysterio at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD! Meet and Greet 4 pm, bell time 7:30
pm!

On April 22, meet former WWE champion, current Lucha Underground star, AAA Hall of Fame member, and all around wrestling legend Rey Mysterio!

MCW Heavyweight champion Sean Studd w/ Andy Vineberg vs. Bruiser!

Ryan McBride returns to action, taking on the head of Dixon Line Security, Ken Dixon!

Also see MCW Women’s Champion Melina, Lio Rush, and many more!

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1269799876421319/.

Follow MCW: facebook.com/MCWProWrestlinginstagram.com/MCWProWrestlingtwitter.com/mcwwrestling

