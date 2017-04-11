WWE NXT Star Added to Upcoming Main Roster UK Tour, Will David Otunga Be on Smackdown Tonight?, Rey Mysterio Heading to MCW

Will David Otunga Be on Smackdown Tonight?

WWE.com noted that the Superstar Shakeup moves are effective immediately, meaning David Otunga, who was moved last night to WWE Raw, will not be on commentary for tonight’s Smackdown Live. Tonight’s Smackdown will be called by Byron Saxton, who moved from Raw to the Blue Brand.

WWE NXT Star Added to Upcoming Main Roster UK Tour

WWE NXT star Aleister Black will be working the upcoming WWE European tour on the Raw brand as seen below:

Happy to announce I’ll be joining RAW in May for the European tour through Lille, Zurich, Stuttgart, Leige and Rotterdam! @WWE#fadetoblxck — Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) April 11, 2017

Rey Mysterio Heading to MCW

