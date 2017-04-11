News on Possible Additions to Impact Wrestling’s LAX, Impact Teasing Big Announcement for ITV’s WOS Wrestling, Note on Impact in The UK

News on Possible Additions to Impact Wrestling’s LAX

According to PWInsider.com, Impact Wrestling attempted to bring in Monsta Mack and Dan Maff for the reformation of LAX at the last set of TV tapings. Impact officials reportedly called the two at the last minute, however they were unable to work the dates. It’s possible they will be brought into Impact Wrestling at a later date.

Note on Impact in The UK

In related news, Impact Wrestling will return to SpikeTV in the UK on April 21st.

Impact Teasing Big Announcement for ITV’s WOS Wrestling

Impact’s Twitter account is teasing an announcement for ITV’s World of Sport this coming Monday: