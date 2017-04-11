According to PWInsider.com, in addition to rumors of Charlotte Flair heading to Smackdown during tonight’s WWE Superstar Shakeup finale, reports are that Sasha Banks will be joining her on the blue brand.

Other names reportedly being mentioned as likely moves to Smackdown include WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Shining Stars.

Keep it locked to WZ throughout the day as we will continue to bring you the latest news heading into tonight’s WWE Superstar Shakeup in Boston. To read our ongoing list of moves made in the Superstar Shakeup so far, click here.

Read Also: WWE Superstar Shakeup Night One: What Did and Did Not Make Sense