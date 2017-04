This final video of CSR looks at Shinsuke Nakamura. It includes Josh Isenberg’s monologue talking about how Nakamura should be booked. Here’s an excerpt: Josh Isenberg: Shinsuke Nakamura interrupts a Miz and Maryse promo as they said goodbye to John and Nikki. Loved it. Couldn’t get enough of it. What is next for Nakamura? Obviously he has star power. His entrance is phenomenal. Even better than others who call themselves phenomenal. I want to look at the next feuds. I would like him versus The Miz. He has to be booked like he was in NXT. I do not, repeat do not, think he should be stopped. Should go undefeated until SummerSlam and then win the WWE World Title. To see the full conversation, watch the video below. *IT WAS RECORDED PRIOR TO MONDAY’S RAW*