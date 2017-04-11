Rapper Meets Finn Balor Backstage at WWE Raw (Photo), Impact Wrestling on YouTube Milestone, Raw Social Media Score and Top 10 Video

Nick Paglino

WWE Raw Social Media Score and Top 10 Video

According to Nielsen’s social media ratings, this week’s WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 206,000 interactions with 36,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 285,000 Twitter interactions with 57,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 328,000 Facebook interactions with 202,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 573,000 interactions with 355,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video:

Impact Wrestling Hits YouTube Milestone

As seen below, Impact Wrestling is celebrating a social media milestone:

Rapper Meets Balor Backstage at Raw

As seen below, rapper Action Bronson was backstage at WWE Raw last night and met Finn Balor:

