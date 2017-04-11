Update on Charlotte’s Condition Following Nia Jax Botch, WWE Continues to Snub Paige & Patron, Samoa Joe in Impact Wrestling Video

WWE Continues to Snub Paige & Patron

WWE continues to make no mention of Paige and Alberto El Patron in promotional material for Total Divas which returned last week. In photo galleries and recaps of the show posted on WWE.com, as well as on WWE social media accounts, Patron and Paige are not mentioned at all. The only mentions of Paige and Patron come from E!’s promotion of the show.

In related news, below is a new teaser video for the current season of Total Divas:

Samoa Joe in New Impact Wrestling Video

Below is this month’s Impact Wrestling “Match of the Month”, featuring Bobby Lashley vs Samoa Joe from Bound for Glory 2009:

Update on Charlotte’s Condition Following Nia Jax Botch

As seen on WWE Raw last night, and in the video below, Nia Jax dropped Charlotte on her head following a botched shoulder-breaker attempt. Additionally, Jax did not catch Charlotte properly after a moonsault attempt. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Charlotte and Nia were both fine backstage after the match.