Kane Officially Announces Plan to Run for Mayor in Tennessee

According to the Tweet below, WWE star Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, officially announced his plans to run for the office of Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs will be running on the Republican ticket, despite being a well known Libertarian.

As for Kane’s WWE return status, the former Champion recently made an appearance at this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center, and had the following to say on when he might return to the ring:

“That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if I did know…”