Kane’s Clever Campaign Logo (Photo), First Look at The Rock in New “Furious” Movie (Video), Original Plan for Former WWE Stars in ROH (Spoiler)

Original Plan for Former WWE Stars in ROH As noted in our TV taping spoiler results from the last set of Ring of Honor tapings, Spirit Squad members Kenny Dykstra and Mike Mondo made their official ROH debuts. According to PWInsider.com, the original plan for their debut was to have them challenge The Young Bucks at the last Hammerstein Ballroom event, but those plans were changed when Matt and Jeff Hardy left TV and became available to ROH for a short run. Kane’s Clever Campaign Logo As noted, WWE star Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, officially announced today his plans to run for the office of Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Kane’s campaign logo, which you can check out, references his trademark fire entrance in WWE: Glenn Jacobs getting ready to announce his run for Knox County Mayor. @6News#WATEpic.twitter.com/pt4reC7UsV — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017 First Look at The Rock in New “Furious” Movie The Rock’s YouTube channel posted this exclusive first look at “The Fate of The Furious,” which opens on Friday: