How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Raw Featuring Night One of the WWE Superstar Shakeup?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring night one of the WWE Superstar Shakeup, and new Raw star Dean Ambrose vs Kevin Owens, averaged 3.429 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 3.767 million viewership for the post-WrestleMania 33 episode.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.432 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.600 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.256 million viewers.

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor.