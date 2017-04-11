Olympic Medalist Works Out at WWE PC
WWE has released the following video featuring Dominican-born Puerto Rican freestyle wrestler Jaime Espinal at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando. Espinal won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Games and became the first Olympic medalist for Puerto Rico in wrestling:
Corey Graves Checks Out Star Wars Costumes
Below is another preview of an upcoming new episode of “Culture Shock”, featuring Corey Graves getting a closer look at Star Wars costumes:
Photo Gallery of The Rock at “Furious” Premiere
Below is a photo gallery of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at “The Fate Of The Furious” New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City:
