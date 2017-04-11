Bill Apter Describes Sitting In The Crowd At NXT Takeover Orlando; Reveals His WM Weekend Highlight



You know what really got me? I haven't been to an NXT show in a big arena. I've been to Full Sail. I love the shows at Full Sail but I hadn't been to one just sitting in the crowd. You and I were together in the crowd and what amazed me was… I love the wrestling and all that… but the Bobby Roode entrance with the two concert pianists. The Nakamura entrance. The entrances were incredible. When I got home some of my friends who don't follow the business asked me what some of the highlights were. I showed them on the WWE Network what the entrances looked like. They said it looked like a Broadway show.

