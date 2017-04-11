WWE Raw Star Teases Move to Smackdown Live (Photo)

Following Alexa Bliss and Mickie James’ moves to Raw during last night’s WWE Superstar Shakeup, Sasha Banks, who is a rumored name to be moving to Smackdown during tonight’s Shakeup finale, teased a jump to the Blue Brand. Naomi posted the following on her Instagram, and Sasha Banks responded to Naomi with the tease. As noted, Smackdown Live tonight emanates from the TD Garden in Boston. Be sure to join us for complete Smackdown Live and Superstar Shakeup coverage beginning at 8pm EST tonight! I’m going to miss snatching you bald #2feet @alexa_bliss_wwe_ show ’em what #smackdown is made of A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT #Bosston A post shared by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:38am PDT