April 11th, 2017

– In a segment on YouTube prior to the start of Smackdown, it's revealed that Jinder Mahal is the first star moving over from the Raw brand. He challenged Mojo Rawley to a match tonight, to play off their beef at WrestleMania. – Tom Phillips welcomes us to Smackdown Live alongside his broadcast partners JBL, and the brand new acquisition from Monday Night Raw… Byron Saxton. Live reports are saying that JBL got massive boos when he came out before the show started. – United States Champion KEVIN OWENS kicks off the show, revealing himself as the newest member of the blue brand. He has a brand new suit and blue tie, and has shaved his beard off for the occasion. He says it's a known fact that Canadians are better athletes than Americans, and as champion he is here to be the new face of Smackdown, as well as the face of America. He is cut off by Baron Corbin. The two banter back and forth until SAMI ZAYN makes his way out, and announces that he has also been moved to Smackdown! Apparently they really will "fight forever". AJ Styles then comes down and says that Smackdown is not the "Kevin Owens Show", and it's not about Sami Zayn or Baron Corbin, because it is still the "house that AJ Styles built", and he isn't going anywhere. General Manager Daniel Bryan cuts them all off and announces that Kevin Owens will still defend the U.S. Championship against Chris Jericho at WWE Payback in three weeks, but there's a twist – whoever wins that match will officially become a member of the Smackdown roster! He also announces a triple threat between Zayn, Corbin and Styles tonight with the winner becoming #1 contender to Owens' title.