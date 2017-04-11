WWE 205 Live Results

April 11th, 2017

– We start the show with recaps of last weeks show, where Akira Tozawa put one over on Brian Kendrick. Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali The two lock up with Kendrick taking a cheap shot and backing his opponent into a corner, firing off with big right hands. Ali escapes and does a backflip, taunting Kendrick, who runs into a roll-up for two. The fight goes to the floor and Ali hits a suicide dive and panders to the crowd, as it's revealed that Drew Gulak is watching the match from backstage, talking on a cell phone. Somehow Kendrick hid under the ring and came out the other side, surprising Ali and throwing him head-first into the steel steps and the ring post. Once back in the ring, Kendrick slows down the pace of the match with side headlocks, looking for the Captain's Hook. Ali flipped out a hold and tried for another roll-up, but settled for a spin kick to take both guys down. Ali fires up and hits a series of clotheslines, picking up the pace, and lands a big step-up kick on the apron. He leaps between the ropes and springs into a neckbreaker, but Kendrick kicks out. Ali heads to the top rope looking to finish things off, but Kendrick jumps out of the way and he lands hard, then turns around into a heel kick for a close nearfall. Kendrick locks in the Captain's Hook, and all the sudden the bell rings even though Ali didn't tap out. They look over and Akira Tozawa is sitting there with the bell, smiling, giving Ali enough of a distraction to attack Kendrick from behind and hit an inverted 450 Splash for the win. Winner: Mustafa Ali