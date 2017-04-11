Eric Bischoff Says ‘Roman Reigns Is Going To Be A Great Heel’, Teases Discussion Topic For New Table For 3

Nick Hausman

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as his guest!

A brand new episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be released EARLY tomorrow at Noon CST.

You can find some of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below.

EB: I said I didn’t want to tip my hat on the Dinner For 3 with Cornette and Hayes but I do want to tease it a little. Michael Hayes asks both Cornette and I, if we were the bookers for next year’s WrestleMania, what would our main event be? Seeing the post-Mania reaction Reigns got on RAW, I can’t wait for our listeners to check out the Table For 3 with Jim Cornette. We touch on what we think would be the best main event for WrestleMania next year. Since we’ve been doing this podcast I’ve been talking about how much I like Roman Reigns and how big of a name I think he’s going to be in the industry. Mark my words, Roman Reigns is going to be a great heel.

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including:

  • His experiences at WaleMania III
  • The reaction the crowd gave him at the WWE Hall of Fame
  • Filming a Table For 3 segment with Jim Cornette
  • The Hardy Boyz return to WWE
  • The Undertaker’s retirement
  • The heat that Roman Reigns is getting
  • The latest WWE Network subscriber count
  • WWE holding try-outs in Dubai within the next month
  • More…

Eric then welcomes his guest WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page! Some of the topics DDP discusses with Eric include:

  • This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
  • Eric’s induction speech for him
  • WWE’s input on he and Eric’s speeches
  • His thoughts on the other inductee and inductor speeches
  • Which speech was his favorite
  • Who at the WWE Hall of Fame he was excited to see the most
  • Their mutual relationships with Ric Flair
  • Eric’s thoughts on Sheamus
  • What DDP is up to now
  • More…

You can find the “overrun” of Eric and DDP’s interview available over on IRWNetwork.com. It features Eric and DDP answering fan submitted questions regarding his Halloween Havoc 1998 match with Goldberg, Goldberg’s WM33 match, his feud with Undertaker and more…

Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about:

  • Why DDP didn’t end Goldberg’s streak
  • Who from WCW he would have liked to have seen wrestle The Undertaker
  • Whether or not the WWE should continue to induct celebrities into the WWE Hall of Fame

