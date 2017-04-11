Watch Kane’s Official Campaign Video, Former Tag Team Reuniting On WWE RAW?

Lighting The Way

The above video is Kane’s (Glen Jacobs) official campaign video for his bid for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2018. Jacobs formally announced his plans in a press conference earlier today.

Related: Kane Talks Talks Decision To Run For Mayor, Overcoming Obstacles In Wrestling, How WWE Has Helped His Community Involvement and More

Lucha Things

According to PWInsider.com, there have been talks in WWE about reuniting the Lucha Dragons as part of the RAW Tag Team Division. The move is possible with Kalisto’s move from Smackdown during last night’s Superstar Shakedown, as Sin Cara is still on the RAW roster from last summer’s original draft.

Booker T talks about Kane’s political aspirations, his own mayoral run in Houston and more: