Randy Orton Comments On ‘Getting Screwed’ Out Of Wrestlemania Entrances, Daniel Bryan Previews The Superstar Shakeup (Video)

Randy Orton

Bleeding Cool has a summary of Randy Orton’s recent apperance at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, including Orton’s comments on his Wrestlemania 33 entrance. Orton said the one thing he didn’t like about the event was that the cobra graphic on the entrance ramp “looked like a giant sperm”, and that he doesn’t really have a say in any of his entrances at Wrestlemania.

Additionally, Orton said he’d love to have a big entrance like Triple H gets at Wrestlemania, but he usually gets “screwed out of entrances”. Click here for a full recap of the Q&A.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Renee Young and Daniel Bryan giving a small preview into tonight’s second night of the WWE Superstar Shakeup, also revealing the ‘Big Hogg’ James Ellsworth is staying put on Team Blue: