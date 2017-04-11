Becky Lynch Comments On Goals For WWE, Diversity In The Women’s Division, Noam Dar Update

Becky Lynch Becky Lynch recently spoke with CBS Boston‘s Toucher & Rich while promoting tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live show at the TD Garden. Lynch commented on her goals for her WWE and the women’s revolution that has taken place since her signing: “That was my goal when I came over here, that was all I wanted. From the minute that I started wrestling, all I wanted was for women to have the exact same opportunities and for us to be on the same level as the men. And that’s what we’re getting. I was never one that wanted like a big revolution or anything like that. I just wanted us to have good matches. And that’s how it all started, and that’s how it’s continuing, and that’s what we’re seeing today. It’s just become the norm that the women — of course they’re going to have great matches. Of course the guys are going to have great matches. We’re all going to have great matches, because we’re all great wrestlers and we’re all great athletes. So that’s come in place now and that’s what I wanted. “All I envisioned was for there to be women that people could relate to. There’s so much diversity. There’s somebody for everybody. Maybe you’re not a Becky Lynch fan, but you’re going to be a Charlotte fan, or maybe you’re a Bayley fan, or maybe you’re a Carmella fan or a Naomi fan. There’s all different types of women represented in our brands these days. And I love it.” Click here to listen to the full interview. Noam Dar WWE.com is teasing an appearance by Noam Dar on 205 Live tonight after missing the last two weeks due to an injury. The preview for tonight’s show teases Rich Swann’s revelation that he is Alicia Fox’s secret admirer might be enough to get her boyfriend to return: Last week on WWE 205 Live, Rich Swann revealed that he has been responsible for sending couriers bearing various gifts to Noam Dar’s girlfriend, Alicia Fox. Dar previously claimed that he had been sending the gifts, smoothly helping to deliver them while being completely ignorant about what each of them were. Though it has certainly helped The Scottish Supernova’s standing with his leading lady, Swann’s confession certainly raises some questions. Sidelined with an injury in recent weeks, Dar has been unable to refute the former Cruiserweight Champion’s claims. However, could last week’s revelation be enough to prompt the return of Dar to WWE 205 Live? How will he respond to Swann and, more importantly, how will he explain everything to Alicia Fox?