Independent Wrestler Mr 450 Accused Of Domestic Violence Incident During WrestleMania Week

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting independent wrestler Mr. 450 (John Yurnet) is being accused of domestic violence after reportedly choking his girlfriend over Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando. The incident allegedly started on April 1st after Yurnet walked into a room he shared with his girlfriend and threw her belongings into the hallway and told her to get out. According to the report, the victim says she attempted to leave with her things, but Yurnet stopped her from getting into the elevator and tried choking her, and Yurnet then took her to the ground and strangled her while she pleaded with him to stop. Following this, the two reportedly got into the elevator together as she tried to get him to leave, then she ran to her car after getting downstairs and Yurnet ripped the driver’s side mirror off of her car as she attempted to get away. According to a representative for the Orlando Police Department, the matter is currently under investigation, and they are waiting to interview a possible witness. They do not have a warrant for Yurnet’s arrest due to insufficient evidence, and his lawyer says Yurnet was involved in an incident with the woman, but it never got physical, and can be corroborated by multiple witnesses.