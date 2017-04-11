WWE Smackdown’s First Three ‘Shakeups’ Revealed, #1 Contender’s Match Announced, Stipulation Added To WWE Payback Title Match?

WWE Smackdown Live It was announced before Smackdown tonight that Jinder Mahal was the first RAW star to be moved to Smackdown, as he challenged Mojo Rawley as seen in the video below. EXCLUSIVE: @MojoRawleyWWE just got challenged to a match TONIGHT by #SDLive‘s newest acquisition! #SuperstarShakeup pic.twitter.com/oODh8iaCwS — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2017 Additionally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may be destined to fight forever, as they were the next two WWE RAW stars to be moved to Smackdown as part of tonight’s WWE Superstar Shakeup. Owens kicked off the show, sporting a clean shave and a suit, talking about how he brought the United States Championship with him. Baron Corbin interrupted him and talked about how he beat Dean Ambrose so bad that he ran to RAW, but Ambrose beat Owens last night, so that’ll make easy work for him tonight because someone owes him a title shot. Sami Zayn was out next, and Owens said he wasn’t supposed to be here, then AJ Styles followed and said this was about him being the face of Smackdown. They all got into a promo battle before Daniel Bryan came out and addressed the state of the United States Championship. WWE Payback Bryan confirmed Owens would still defend the title against Chris Jericho at RAW’s Payback pay-per-view, and the winner would ‘officially’ become a member of the Smackdown roster. He added that since Owens could not defend the title until that match, he could instead book a number one contender’s match. Bryan said tonight they would have a triple threat between Styles, Zayn and Corbin, with the winner facing the Owens/Jericho winner after Payback. #USChampion @FightOwensFight isn’t alone in joining #SDLive…

