Shane McMahon’s State Of Address Reveals Two New Smackdown Women’s Roster Members, Rob Gronkowski Appears On SD! Live

WWE Smackdown Live Shane McMahon hosted a ‘State of Address’ on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and introduced Tamina and Charlotte Flair as the newest members of Team Blue’s women’s division. Shane came to the ring and asked the current women’s roster to join him, and talked about the future of the division before introducing Tamina, who returns to TV from injury for the first time in more than a year. Shane acknowledged the Boston crowd chanting for hometown favorite Sasha Banks and says maybe they were expecting someone else, and he might have another name before hyping the next pick. Shane said the next pick was the ‘most important’ of the whole Superstar Shakeup, and Charlotte made her entrance.

Gronkdown Live Following his much talked about Wrestlemania 33 appearance, New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski appeared on tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Gronk didn't get physically involved like he did in Orlando, but he did throw a beer in Jinder Mahal's face on tonight's show, leading to friend Mojo Rawley's win. Jinder, Smackdown's first acquisition of the night, spotted Gronk in the crowd and talked trash for their Wrestlemania incident, and Gronk returned the favor by throwing a drink at Jinder this time, leading to Mojo picking up the win.