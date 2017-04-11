New #1 Contender Crowned On WWE Smackdown Live, More Superstar ‘Shakeups’ Coming To SD! Live (Photos)

WWE Smackdown Live

AJ Styles is the new number one contender to the United States Championship after defeating Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Daniel Bryan booked the match after Kevin Owens started the show as the first ‘shakeup’ from RAW, but Bryan said the winner of the WWE Payback match between Owens and Chris Jericho would join the roster as United States Champion. Styles will now face the winner of that match after WWE Payback takes place on April 30th in San Jose, California.

Related: WWE Smackdown Results (4/11): Superstar Shakeup Continues, Kevin Owens Joins the Blue Brand, Triple Threat Contender’s Match

Superstar Shakeup

WWE posted the following images on social media and aired short promos on air hyping the arrival of Smackdown’s newest roster members Sin Cara, Rusev, Lana, and The New Day: