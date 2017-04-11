Update on Current WWE Title Holder Moving to Smackdown

As noted, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens moved to Smackdown Live tonight in the WWE Superstar Shakeup. It should be noted, however, that the winner of the Owens vs Chris Jericho U.S. Title match at WWE Payback will officially move to Smackdown, as Owens’ Smackdown move is contingent upon him retaining the title at Payback.

Smackdown Dark Match

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Boston saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Shinsuke Nakamura officially introducing himself to Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

The two did meet last week in a dark match segment and post show match on last week’s show but this is their first televised meeting:

