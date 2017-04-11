‘Fire Bradshaw’ Chants At WWE Smackdown Live (Video), Fan Removed For ‘Bully’ Sign, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

JBL

The following video was posted from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live television taping in Boston, featuring fans chanting ‘Fire Bradshaw’ at JBL after he’s been the subject of rumored bullying incidents this week:

A fan was also asked to leave the arena after holding up a ‘JBL Bullied Me’ sign in the crowd:

Smackdown’s JBL has been the subject of much criticism this week due to past bullying accusations, and the alleged report that he was reponsible for Mauro Ranallo’s WWE departure.

Related: Mauro Ranallo Takes Shot at JBL Being Knocked Out, Mentions “Bring it to the Table”, More Mainstream Coverage of JBL – Bullying Accusations

Pop Or Tap?

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw the conclusion of this week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup, including Kevin Owens, Charlotte and more RAW stars moving to Team Blue, and AJ Styles winning a triple threat contender’s match. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: