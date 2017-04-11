The New Day Comments On Move To SD! Live, The Usos vs American Alpha (Video), Who Won The WWE Superstar Shakeup?

WWE Smackdown Live
The above video features highlights of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship match featuring The Usos defending against former champions American Alpha. The match also saw the arrival of Smackdown’s new tag team acquisition, Primo and Epico.
The New Day posted the following tweets on their individual accounts after WWE announced the trio would soon appear on WWE Smackdown Live as part of the WWE Superstar Shakeup:
Now that the WWE’s Superstar Shakeup has concluded, we ask you: who won and got the better picks? Vote by retweeting for the appropriate show below:
