Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles After WWE Smackdown Live, Fans Continue to Chant “Fire JBL” (Video)

After WWE 205 Live went off the air tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler squared off in a singles match. Nakamura got the pin fall victory after hitting the Kinshasa, and according to correspondents in attendance, the match was very similar to the dark match the two had after Nakamura’s Smackdown debut last week.

As we noted earlier, there were numerous “fire JBL” chants coming from the live crowd in Boston tonight, stemming from recent bullying accusations mounting against the current Smackdown announcer. Below is more footage of the crowd chants: