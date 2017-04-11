The Usos Claim WrestleMania 33 Conspiracy (Video), AJ Styles Sends a Message to Kevin Owens, Promo Video for Lana on Smackdown

AJ Styles Sends a Message to Kevin Owens

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, AJ Styles became the new #1 Contender to Kevin Owens’ U.S. Title, and Styles Tweeted the following:

The Usos Claim WrestleMania 33 Conspiracy

In tonight’s WWE Smackdown fallout video, The Usos discuss their Tag Title win over American Alpha, and claim there is a conspiracy against them due to the fact that they didn’t defend their titles at WrestleMania 33:

Promo Video for Lana on Smackdown

Below is a promo video for Lana coming to Smackdown Live:

