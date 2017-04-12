AJ Styles Talks Becoming #1 Contender To US Title (Video), Aiden English, ‘The Spotlight Will Be Mine’

Nick Hausman
AJ Styles Talks Becoming #1 Contender To US Title

WWE has released the following WWE.com Exclusive video featuring AJ Styles commenting on becoming the #1 Contender to Kevin Owens‘ United States Championship last night on Smackdown Live:


Aiden English Teases, ‘The Spotlight Will Be Mine’

Smackdown Superstar Aiden English was noticeably on his own last night on Smackdown following the release of his tag team partner Simon Gotch by WWE. Before his bout with Tye Dillinger he also re-introduced his persona as a singer.

He has since posted the following to his official Twitter account:

Over the weekend he also posted the following:

