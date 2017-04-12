Kazarian on Daniels Winning the ROH Title, Austin Aries Once Fronting a Band, Working with Scott Steiner & Other Legends in Impact Wrestling

Ring of Honor star Frankie Kazarian recently spoke with Journey of a Frontman, and below are some interview highlights:
On Christopher Daniels winning the ROH World Championship:
On working with Scott Steiner and other legends in Impact Wrestling:
On Austin Aries having sang in a band several years ago:
On his former tag team partner Matt Bentley:
Kazarian’s band VexTemper just released their debut album this past Friday. It is available on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon now.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?