Renee Young Comments on Being Married to Dean Ambrose

As we noted moments ago, WWE stars Dean Ambrose and Renee Young both wore wedding rings on WWE TV this week, as the two are reportedly now married.

It has been public knowledge that the WWE couple has been dating for quite sometime now, and their relationship is now featured on the current season of Total Divas.

Renee Young confirmed on Twitter that her and Ambrose are now married, and below is what she had to say. No word at this time as to whether or not WWE shot any footage of the wedding for Total Divas: