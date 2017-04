Mojo Rawley Celebrates Win Over Mahal With Chop-Fest

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Mojo Rawley celebrating his win last night on Smackdown Live over Jinder Mahal by having a crew member chop him in the chest:



Kofi Kingston Offers Ankle Injury Update

WWE RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston has posted the following to Instagram commenting on his ankle injury by saying he’ll, “Be back when the time is right”: