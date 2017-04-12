Kevin Owens Mocks The Land Of Opportunity
WWE has released the following video on-line featuring US Champion Kevin Owens last night on Talking Smack:
Lana Comments On Joining The SD Live Women’s Division
Last night it was announced that Lana and Rusev will be moved from RAW to Smackdown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. It was also teased that Lana will be joining the Smackdown Women’s Division as an active competitor.
Since then Lana has posted the following to Twitter:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?