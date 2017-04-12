Christopher Nowinski Backstage At SD Live, Mr. Combine Competition Between Developmental Stars (Video)

Christopher Nowinski Backstage At SD Live

Former WWE Superstar and the founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation Christopher Nowinski was backstage at Smackdown Live this week.

Smackdown Superstar Natalya posted the following photo on Twitter last night featuring her with Nowinski and her husband Tyson Kidd:

Mr. Combine Competition Between Developmental Stars

WWE has released the following video on-line taking a look at the combine competition going on between Montez Ford and Riddick Moss at the WWE Performance Center:

