The Undertaker v Jeff Hardy Cage Match From 2008

WWE has released the following full match on-line between The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy in a steel cage from the November 14, 2008 edition of Smackdown:



Related: Does WrestleMania Mean Undertaker Is Actually Done?

Lana Says She Felt ‘Violated’ By Boston TSA Today

WWE Smackdown Superstar Lana posted the following to Twitter this morning saying she felt, “Violated,” by TSA agents in Boston: