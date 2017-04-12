Former UFC Champion Says He Has a “Bone to Pick with JBL”, Accuses JBL of “Strong Arming” Mauro Ranallo

As we noted back when Mauro Ranallo first left WWE TV over a month ago, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Bas Rutten was a guest on The Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM Rush, and offered a brief update on the status of Ranallo, his friend and colleague: “He’s doing okay. As everybody knows – he’s very vocal about it – Mauro is bipolar. Sometimes, a couple of times a year, things are going too fast and he simply just needs to slow down.” … “I think he will be back very soon.” Since Rutten’s comments, which were made on March 23rd, it has been reported that Mauro Ranallo will not be returning to WWE TV until his contract expires in August. In addition to dealing with issues related to depression and bipolar disorder, Mauro Ranallo has been dealing with tensions between him and JBL, which is another reason why Ranallo will likely not be returning to WWE before his contract runs out. The Wrestling Observer had reported that tension had been building between both men stemming from JBL’s appearance on “Bring it to the Table”, during which the Smackdown commentator ranted that Ranallo “has a hundred and 80 something thousand tweets, and by the time this show airs, maybe 2 hundred something thousand. That is a problem, okay? And he [Ranallo] retweets some Internet poll. We have, what, two million people who watch SmackDown in the United States alone, and you have some Internet poll with 12 people on it?” Since the above story has been developing, several former WWE names, including John Morrison and Justin Roberts, have spoken out about JBL’s history of bullying in WWE, and now Mauro Ranallo’s former broadcast colleague, UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich, wrote on Twitter that he has “a bone to pick” with JBL for “strong arming” Ranallo: @JCLayfield I have a bone to pick with you regarding strong arming my boy, Mauro Ranallo. Let’s have a man to man discussion, Johnny. — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) April 12, 2017