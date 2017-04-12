4/12 Edition of WZ Weekly: Full Superstar Shake-Up Results, Balor’s Latest Injury, Gotch’s Release, More

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Octavarius‘ Brian Wohl as his co-host. Throughout the show they discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including: All the RAW and Smackdown Superstars that were recently shaken up

Braun’s destruction of Roman Reigns

Finn Balor’s latest injury

Simon Gotch’s release

Kurt Angle possibly wrestling again in WWE

Goldberg’s WWE contract coming to an end

Brock Lesnar not appearing at WWE Payback

WWE continuing to tease a UK show on the WWE Network

Kane announcing he’s running for mayor in Knox County, TN

More… Nick & Brian also dive into more topics in the “back page” and answer some questions from the #WZWeekly mail bag. This week’s episode also features two “spotlight interviews” that Nick conducted in the last week: Justin LaBar– Justin drops by to chat about The Hardy Boys IWC appearance this past weekend with the WWE RAW titles as well as the current Mauro Ranallo-JBL-Coachman bullying allegations story from this past week.

“The Natural” Jamie Sheldon- Jamie is one of the World Armwrestling League’s top lightweight contenders. He joins Nick to chat about this weekend’s WAL Havoc In Hollywood Major Series event. You can listen to more pro wrestling audio from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: