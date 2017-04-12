4/12 Edition of WZ Weekly: Full Superstar Shake-Up Results, Balor’s Latest Injury, Gotch’s Release, More

Nick Hausman

This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features OctavariusBrian Wohl as his co-host. Throughout the show they discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:

  • All the RAW and Smackdown Superstars that were recently shaken up
  • Braun’s destruction of Roman Reigns
  • Finn Balor’s latest injury
  • Simon Gotch’s release
  • Kurt Angle possibly wrestling again in WWE
  • Goldberg’s WWE contract coming to an end
  • Brock Lesnar not appearing at WWE Payback
  • WWE continuing to tease a UK show on the WWE Network
  • Kane announcing he’s running for mayor in Knox County, TN
  • More…

Nick & Brian also dive into more topics in the “back page” and answer some questions from the #WZWeekly mail bag.

This week’s episode also features two “spotlight interviews” that Nick conducted in the last week:

  • Justin LaBar– Justin drops by to chat about The Hardy Boys IWC appearance this past weekend with the WWE RAW titles as well as the current Mauro Ranallo-JBL-Coachman bullying allegations story from this past week.
  • “The Natural” Jamie Sheldon- Jamie is one of the World Armwrestling League’s top lightweight contenders. He joins Nick to chat about this weekend’s WAL Havoc In Hollywood Major Series event.

