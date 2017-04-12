Johnny Mundo Trains Famous YouTube Gamers to Be Wrestlers in New Documentary James Willems has a dream job – playing video games and making videos for more than 1MM subs on the Funhaus channel, but he still harbors an unfulfilled childhood dream: to become a pro wrestler. That all changes when he and fellow Funhaus creator Lawrence Sonntag enroll in a Los Angeles wrestling school, adopt personas (James becomes James Angel, Lawrence becomes The Troll), and train with real-life pro-wrestler Johnny Mundo for a tag team match up against a vicious pair called “HATE.” How far will these new wrestlers push themselves to achieve James’s dream? Do they have what it takes to wrestle a pro team and not get killed? RT Docs announces Haus of Pain, the newest social experiment documentary from Rooster Teeth, premiering April 28 exclusively on FIRST, Rooster Teeth’s streaming service available at RoosterTeeth.com and on Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps. You can check out a teaser for the doc below: Legendary wrestler, @TheRealMorrison, trains @JamesWillems and @SirLarr to be champions! Welcome to the HAUS OF PAIN! #RTDocs@alpheusmediapic.twitter.com/SivB8F3q6I — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) April 7, 2017 Zayn Comments on Move to Smackdown Despite losing his first match on WWE Smackdown Live last night, Sami Zayn offered the following comment on his move to the Blue Brand: Think I’m going to like it here. #SmackdownLive — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) April 12, 2017 Johnny Mundo comments on his new film Boone The Bounty Hunter: