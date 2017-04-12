Corey Graves Reacts to Fan Criticism of His “Pele Kick” Label, Smackdown Social Score & Top 10 Video, Bobby Roode Reveals Takeover Contest

Smackdown Social Score & Top 10 Video

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 131,000 interactions on Twitter with 25,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 114,000 interactions and 26,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 152,000 Facebook interactions with 85,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 194,000 interactions and 120,000 authors.

In related news, below is this week’s Smackdown top 10 video:

Corey Graves on Fan Criticism of His “Pele Kick” Label

A Twitter fan apparently has an issue with Corey Graves calling Finn Balor’s overhead kick a “Pele Kick”, and it lead to the following social media exchange:

@WWEGraves Stop calling Balor’s Pele Kick a “Overhead Kick”. If you insist on continuing, tell the SD Live team to call AJ’s a Overhead too. — || Savage || (@JoshOwOSavage) April 12, 2017

Hey @FinnBalor, this guy doesn’t like me calling the move the name you told us to call it. You should change it, it’s clearly an issue. https://t.co/XPoS8wQYUp — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 12, 2017

Bobby Roode Reveals Takeover Contest

In the following video, Bobby Roode divulges how you can get ringside seats for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans: