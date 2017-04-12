Dana White Speculates Ronda Rousey Will Not Return to UFC

Following UFC 210 last weekend, UFC President Dana White addressed Ronda Rousey’s current UFC status, and noted her return to the Octagon remains doubtful at this time. White had the following to say on the subject, via MMAjunkie:

“I have not (talked to her about fighting again). Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks. She has not said anything to me about a comeback. If I had to guess, I would guess that she will not come back.”

Update on Season Three of “Ballers”

Actor Richard Schiff noted on Twitter that he has wrapped filming of season three of the HBO show “Ballers”. The season will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd, and will once again feature 10 episodes:

That’s a wrap. Season 3 @BallersHBO. A true pleasure and great fun. Thanks @TheRock, cast and crew!!! pic.twitter.com/0I2gZZiVeL — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) April 11, 2017

That’s a wrap on one of my favs @Richard_Schiff. Always a pleasure working w/ him. Gentleman and a scholar. What a lad. @BallersHBO https://t.co/lHchzHiHlV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 12, 2017

Say, “Ahhhh” you sexy muthaf*ckas. HBO’s highest rated comedy in years returns this summer for a NEW season. Let’s light it up and have some fun. @BallersHBO JULY #BALLERS A post shared by therock (@therock) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Ruby Riot’s NXT Entrance Video

WWE has released the following video featuring Ruby Riot’s “WWE Riot” NXT theme song: