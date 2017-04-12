Dana White Speculates Ronda Rousey Will Not Return to UFC
Following UFC 210 last weekend, UFC President Dana White addressed Ronda Rousey’s current UFC status, and noted her return to the Octagon remains doubtful at this time. White had the following to say on the subject, via MMAjunkie:
Update on Season Three of “Ballers”
Actor Richard Schiff noted on Twitter that he has wrapped filming of season three of the HBO show “Ballers”. The season will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd, and will once again feature 10 episodes:
Ruby Riot’s NXT Entrance Video
WWE has released the following video featuring Ruby Riot’s “WWE Riot” NXT theme song:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?