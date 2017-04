WWN Live has issued the following:

April 12th: Tickets for EVOLVE 82 in Queens on April 22nd and EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn on April 23rd are now on sale. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for more building and show info. Ringside tickets for Queens are almost sold out! There are still some great second row seats left for Brooklyn. Get them now before the best seats are gone! Both events will be broadcast live at FloSlam.tv.

April 12th: The WWNLive Experience will return to Wrestlemania weekend in New Orleans, LA in 2018. We have already confirmed the venue. It will be at the beautiful, spacious and first rate Pontchartrain Convention Center. We will have an official announcement in the upcoming months.

April 12th: The start time for EVOLVE in Chicago on May 20th is now officially 2:30pm. This will give you plenty of time to make it over to NXT that evening. See EVOLVE and NXT on a wrestling dream day in Chicago! Tickets for EVOLVE are now on sale.

April 12th: Lio Rush has been signed for EVOLVE in Chicago on May 20th and Detroit on May 21st. Tickets for the Detroit event are also on sale.

April 12th: Drew Galloway makes his return to NXT tonight as Drew McIntyre. We are trying to get an interview with him as he prepares for his final EVOLVE weekend on April 22nd vs. EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match and April 23rd vs. WWN Champion Matt Riddle in a Non-Title I Quit Match. Galloway has been one of the most important and controversial figures in EVOLVE for the past 2 1/2 years. His final weekend will be one to remember.

April 12th: It’s official! There will be a final Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin match. It will be one week from Saturday in Queens, NY. Page wants it and Allin has accepted. It will be Last Man Standing.

April 12th: Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin has been signed for EVOLVE 83 on April 23rd in Brooklyn, NY. These are two of the hottest talents in WWN after the WWNLive Experience. Who will continue their momentum?

April 12th: ACH vs. Jaka is set for EVOVLE 83 one week from Sunday in Brooklyn.

April 12th: After everything that happened at the WWNLive Experience, Austin Theory has asked for a rematch against Ethan Page. It’ll be Theory vs. Page at EVOLVE 83.

April 12th: We have both lineups for EVOLVE in NYC next weekend below. We want to give NYC a huge weekend since the WWNLive Experience was down in Orlando. Now the pro wrestling nirvana comes to NYC on April 22nd & 23rd. Both these days will see EVOLVE doubleheaders with Tier 1 Wrestling and BattleClub Pro. Info is here for the April 22nd and April 23rd Tier 1 and BattleClub Pro cards.

April 12th: We have two lineup changes for next weekend. Jason Kincaid will be unable to wrestle since he is still recovering from the injury he suffered in Orlando. This is a precaution and Kincaid will be back in May. Timothy Thatcher is now off the April 23rd event due to another commitment. We apologize for these changes.

April 12th: Thank you for reading today’s WWN Alerts. Here is how next weekend’s events shape up:

Main Event #1 – WWN Title Match

Matt Riddle defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

Main Event #2 – Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway

Main Event #3 – Last Man Standing Match

Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match

Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

Special Attraction Match

Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Special Challenge Match

ACH vs. Austin Theory

Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Larry Dallas with The Big C and others!!!

EVOLVE Championship Match

Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Lio Rush

I Quit Match

WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway

Special Attraction Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Special Challenge Match #1

Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin

Special Challenge Match #2

ACH vs. Jaka

EVOLVE 80 Rematch

Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory

Plus more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Priscilla Kelly, Stokely Hathaway and others!!!