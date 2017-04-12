Fan Creates Petition to Have Braun Strowman Fired From WWE After Raw, How Roman Reigns Possibly Exited the Ambulance Before It Was Tipped

Fan Creates Petition to Have Braun Strowman Fired From WWE After Raw It appears as if some WWE fans took Braun Strowman attacking Roman Reigns on Raw this week a bit to legitimately, as a petition has actually been created via Change.org, to have Strowman fired from WWE. The creator of the petition feels Strowman “crossed a line” with his actions on Monday night, and furthered WWE has failed if the company felt the segment was “entertainment.” You can check out the petition at this link. How Roman Reigns Possibly Exited the Ambulance Before It Was Tipped In related news, several fans have pointed out that you can actually see what appear to be Roman Reigns’ feet exit the ambulance used on Raw this week right before Braun Strowman flips the vehicle over. You can check it out in the video below, and the Reigns exit appears to happen right around the 4:10 mark: