

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now! You can find some of Eric's comments from it transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On the recent allegations of bullying in WWE: EB: When I was in WWE, if there was anybody who should have been treated badly or was a candidate to be treated badly, it would have been me because of the history I had with WWE when I got there. The way people felt about me when I got there for all of those things that happened. I never saw the kind of things I hear about. I never experienced them personally. That's what I know. Forgive me if I don't immerse myself in this conversation too much deeper than that. You ask me about my opinion about the Mauro Ranallo/Justin Roberts/JBL stuff and all I can tell you is I never saw it and it never happened to me. That's it.

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: His experiences at WaleMania III

The reaction the crowd gave him at the WWE Hall of Fame

Filming a Table For 3 segment with Jim Cornette

The Hardy Boyz return to WWE

The Undertaker’s retirement

The heat that Roman Reigns is getting

The latest WWE Network subscriber count

WWE holding try-outs in Dubai within the next month

More… Eric then welcomes his guest WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page! Some of the topics DDP discusses with Eric include: This year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Eric’s induction speech for him

WWE’s input on he and Eric’s speeches

His thoughts on the other inductee and inductor speeches

Which speech was his favorite

Who at the WWE Hall of Fame he was excited to see the most

Their mutual relationships with Ric Flair

Eric’s thoughts on Sheamus

What DDP is up to now

More… You can find the “overrun” of Eric and DDP’s interview available over on IRWNetwork.com. It features Eric and DDP answering fan submitted questions regarding his Halloween Havoc 1998 match with Goldberg, Goldberg’s WM33 match, his feud with Undertaker and more… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering questions about: Why DDP didn’t end Goldberg’s streak

Who from WCW he would have liked to have seen wrestle The Undertaker

Whether or not the WWE should continue to induct celebrities into the WWE Hall of Fame