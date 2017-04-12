Seth Rollins to Debut a New Finishing Move?, New WWE Smackdown Live Star Reportedly In-Line for a Push, Daniel Bryan on Becoming a Dad

New WWE Smackdown Live Star Reportedly In-Line for a Push

As seen during this week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup, Jinder Mahal made the move from Raw to Smackdown Live, after losing a match to Finn Balor on Raw this past Monday night. Mahal’s first order of business on Smackdown last night was to confront this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Mojo Rawley. According to Sportskeeda, Mahal is set for a mid-card heel push in WWE now that he is on the Blue Brand.

Daniel Bryan on Becoming a Dad

Daniel Bryan noted on WWE Talking Smack last night that he is 2 and half weeks away from becoming a dad, as he and Brie Bella prepare to welcome their first child, daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

Seth Rollins to Debut a New Finishing Move?

As noted, Seth Rollins competed in the dark match main event of WWE Raw this week, and defeated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team match along with Chris Jericho. The match finish saw Rollins pick up the pin fall win over Joe, after Rollins hit a jumping knee finishing move.

The move is similar to Kazuchika Okada’s “Rainmaker”, only Rollins used his knees instead of the lariat. You can check out Okada’s move below: