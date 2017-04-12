Mauro Ranallo on His Opinion of Roman Reigns, Working With Daniel Bryan, Who Treated Him Well in WWE, Ziggler – Miz Feud and More

Former WWE Smackdown announcer Mauro Ranallo, who reportedly will not be returning to WWE TV before his contract expires, conducted a Twitter session during last night’s WWE Smackdown Live.
Read Also: ‘Fire Bradshaw’ Chants At WWE Smackdown Live (Video), Fan Removed For ‘Bully’ Sign
During the session, Ranallo answered fan questions, discussed his time in WWE, and also responded to a fan on Twitter who is threatening to cancel his or her WWE Network subscription because WWE didn’t “make things right” with him. You can check out some of the Tweets below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?