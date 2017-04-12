Mauro Ranallo on His Opinion of Roman Reigns, Working With Daniel Bryan, Who Treated Him Well in WWE, Ziggler – Miz Feud and More

Former WWE Smackdown announcer Mauro Ranallo, who reportedly will not be returning to WWE TV before his contract expires, conducted a Twitter session during last night’s WWE Smackdown Live.

During the session, Ranallo answered fan questions, discussed his time in WWE, and also responded to a fan on Twitter who is threatening to cancel his or her WWE Network subscription because WWE didn’t “make things right” with him. You can check out some of the Tweets below:

Please don’t. The men & women who entertain you deserve your support. I am going to be just fine. https://t.co/dp8QoIUbU2 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017

@mauroranallo In the name of positivity, who were some of the WWE talent that treated you the best? Loved your work btw! — Mikey Lutter (@LutterMikey) April 11, 2017

Ok you made me chuckle but @WWERomanReigns is a class act and one of the hardest workers in the biz. #Respect https://t.co/QzFxLeMxxs — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017

@mauroranallo just re-watching the #CWC and remember how important commentaries are, I can feel your passion for wresting and I love It — Luiz Rockatansky (@RockMachine_) April 11, 2017

Thank you! Working with @WWEDanielBryan was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my career. Cruiserweights rule! https://t.co/HOPr4z8del — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 11, 2017