Fitness Site on if it Was Possible For Braun Strowman to Lift the Raw Ambulance, How WWE Filmed Strowman Launching the Stretcher

For those unaware, WWE used pre-taped footage to create the spot on Raw this week during which Braun Strowman flipped the stretcher to which Roman Reigns was strapped. Just before Strowman interrupts the scene and grabs the stretcher, you can tell the camera cuts the current live shot. Everything up to that point was likely shot live, then WWE edited in pre-taped footage of Strowman pushing what was likely a dummy on the stretcher shot earlier in the day. The camera then cut again, and it was back to live when the stretcher actually containing Roman Reigns was seen on the floor. If you look closely enough, you can tell where the stretcher lands after Strowman pushed it is not where it ends up when they cut back to Reigns. Read Also: Fan Creates Petition to Have Braun Strowman Fired From WWE After Raw, How Roman Reigns Possibly Exited the Ambulance Before It Was Tipped In related news, Fitness site BarBend.com has published an article on Strowman turning over the ambulance with Reigns “trapped” inside. The site notes a human being could do it “if gravity didn’t exist.” It was also noted that the average ambulance weighs between 10,000 – 14,000 lbs. The article contains a quote from professional strongman athlete Michael Gill, who had the following to say on why the stunt is impossible. “There is no way a human could flip an ambulance. The amount of force necessary could be calculated by a physicist, but it would be crazy. Given the fact that most of them are also designed to not flip on their side during high speed driving would also make it a more daunting task.” As we noted before, Reigns seemed to escape the ambulance moments before it tipped over.