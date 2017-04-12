WWE NXT Results (4/12): Drew McIntyre Debuts, Shinsuke Nakamura Bids Farewell to NXT!

WWE NXT Results April 12th, 2017

Aleister Black vs Cory Hollis Hollis paces around the ring as Black stands with his hands behind his back. Hollis closes in, but Black completely obliterates Hollis with the black mass spin kick. It's over just like that. Winner- Aleister Black Backstage, Tye Dillinger says he has been working for 15 years to get to this point. Debuting on Smackdown live was a dream come true. Dillinger says he feels like he still has unfinished business here in NXT. Dillinger spoke to Commissioner William Regal and next week Dillinger has one last match in NXT against Eric Young. If Young thinks the numbers are going to come into play he has another thing coming. This match will be a steel cage match.