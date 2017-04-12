According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, featuring the finale of the WWE Superstar Shakeup, averaged 3.105 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.885 million viewership average and is the highest number for the show since the WWE Brand Split Draft last July. That show averaged 3.17 million viewers. This week’s show even topped last week’s post-WrestleMania 33 show. Comparatively, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which featured night one of the Superstar Shakeup, averaged 3.429 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.767 million viewers. So while Raw once again this week’s WWE brand split ratings war, this week’s Smackdown is the closest the show has come to closing the gap. Who won this week’s #WWE #SuperstarShakeUp? RT this Tweet to vote for #SDLive! — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 12, 2017 Who won this week’s #WWE #SuperstarShakeUp? RT this Tweet to vote for #RAW! — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 12, 2017