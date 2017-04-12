Nikki Bella Comments on Charlotte’s Move To Smackdown, See Seth Rollins’ New Finisher In Post RAW Dark Match (Video)

Smackdown Shakeup

Nikki Bella posted the following tweet after Charlotte Flair made the move to WWE Smackdown Live during last night’s WWE Superstar Shakeup. The photos Nikki posted were from an interview the two did on Radio Row during Wrestlemania week in Orlando where they spoke about possibly facing off and the respect they have for each other:

WWE RAW

As noted earlier, Seth Rollins looks to be using a new finishing maneuver that was compared to Kazuchika Okada’s “Rainmaker” setup, but Rollins uses a knee strike instead of a lariat.

The following fan video was posted from this week’s RAW dark match, where Rollins used the move in the match where he teamed with Chris Jericho against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. You can see the full match below; Rollins uses the move at the 8:10 mark: