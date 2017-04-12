Big E Says He’s Officiating Weddings, Trailer For Batista’s New ‘Warriors Gate’ Film, Five WWE Stars That Won’t Vote For Kane (Videos)

Enter The Warriors Gate
The above video is the new trailer for Dave Bautista’s new film “Enter The Warriors Gate”. According to the synopsis, the film is a fantasy adventure-meets-martial arts film with Dave Bautista playing a cruel king named Arun, who is the antagonist to Jack, a video game player who is transported into the game by a magical artifact.
Something Old, Something New Day
Big E posted the following on Twitter, announcing he might be officiating weddings in Los Angeles next week.
Outside Interference
The following video is the latest top five list from WZTV’s Outside Interference. WWE’s Kane (Glen Jacobs) recently announced his plans to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but Outside Interference can think of five WWE stars that won’t vote for the ‘Devil’s Favorite Demon’
